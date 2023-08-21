Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller inks deal with 49ers

Anthony Miller hasn’t been a real factor in the NFL over the past few seasons. He’s dealt with a devastating injury, poor QB play, and just a hard time staying on the field overall. It’s sad because at one point, I’m sure most Chicago Bears fans thought this guy was a lifer at one point. He had a killer rookie season catching seven touchdowns.

Today, the San Francisco 49ers inked Miller to a new deal, where he’ll try and make the 53-man roster over the next week or so.

Source: Former #Bears WR Anthony Miller is signing with the #49ers. Miller has also played for the #Texans and #Steelers. Big speed threat for Kyle Shanahan’s offense. pic.twitter.com/2jKlQvIybF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 21, 2023

Veteran wide receivers can sneak onto rosters all the time in the NFL, trying to resurrect their careers. Hopefully this is one of those times for the vet Miller, who may add a spark to the already electric 49ers offense. Today, the Bears also made some roster moves today, releasing a pass catcher themselves.

