BREAKING: Chicago Bears place pass catcher on injured reserve

The Chicago Bears placed a tight end on injured reserve Sunday. The Bears have seen several players battling injuries during training camp.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said Sunday he was becoming concerned with some of the continuity of several players’ injuries. The Bears had over half of their projected starters on defense miss Sunday’s practice. The Bears have seen several starting offensive linemen affected by injuries at practice during training camp.

The Chicago Bears placed Chase Allen on IR

Most of the Bears’ injuries aren’t long-term concerns. However, according to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, tight end Chase Allen will miss extended practice time this summer after the Bears placed him on injured reserve.

#Bears placed Chase Allen on IR — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 6, 2023

Allen was signed by the Bears as a UDFA last spring. He spent last season on the Bears practice squad. This month, Allen will miss much-needed playing time during the Bears’ preseason games.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE