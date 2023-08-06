Chicago Bears: Head coach Matt Eberflus gives important injury update (Report)

During his press conference Sunday, head coach Matt Eberflus provided a brief update on the status of several Chicago Bears battling injuries at training camp. The Bears starting offensive line has been affected early on in training camp, with Teven Jenkins, Nate Davis, and Cody Whitehair dealing with bumps and bruises.

According to Patrick Finley with the Chicago Sun-Times, six projected Bears starters on defense missed Sunday’s practice–though the newly signed defensive end, Yannick Ngakoue, missed for personal reasons. DeMarcus Walker has missed several practices with an injury.

Half the #Bears defensive starters not practicing today:

Kyler Gordon

Jaquan Brisker

Tremaine Edmunds

Jack Sanborn

DeMarcus Walker

Yannick Ngakoue Ngakoue ran home to collect his things for a move to Chicago. He's expected to practice Tueday. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 6, 2023

Eberflus said earlier in training camp that the Bears would not get into the specifics on injuries unless a player sustained a long-term injury. However, Eberflus did provide a general update on where the Bears stand in the injury department, as several players have missed considerable time at practice.

Matt Eberflus provides an update on injured Chicago Bears players

According to Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, Eberflus said no one on the roster has a long-term injury. However, Eberflus is concerned with players missing practice.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus says none of the current injuries are long-term. He did say the lack of continuity is a concern, as the defense was missing half its starters today. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 6, 2023

Eberflus’ statement should be taken as a positive one. While it would be ideal for every starter to practice, the Bears can at least anticipate everyone will be back on the field soon. It’s a good sign no one on the roster is expected to miss the start of the regular season.

