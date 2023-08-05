The most scrutinized Chicago Bears player in terms of injury history, offensive guard Teven Jenkins missed one practice but made his return today.

Chicago Bears left guard Teven Jenkins returned to practice Saturday after missing a day with an undisclosed injury. Jenkins has yet to participate in a full training camp schedule due to injuries. As a rookie, he missed time due to back surgery. Last year he dealt with another injury that kept him out sometime in addition to missing games during the season.

So when Jenkins went down with yet another injury the thought was he might miss even more time. Instead, he camp back to Saturday’s practice.

Teven Jenkins is back to work this morning. Nate Davis is still not practicing. Lucas Patrick has stepped in as the next man up at guard. Ryan Poles said he’s not concerned about some early injuries for the Bears’ offensive line. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 5, 2023

Jenkins bouncing back is important because starting right guard Nate Davis has been out the entire camp. Davis missed time in the spring with an injury and has yet to practice this summer. Teven Jenkins though has shown a willingness to practice and play through injuries when he can and has performed at a high level. As a former Ryan Pace draft Jenkins will always face another level of scrutiny, whereas Davis seems to be getting the benefit of the doubt. Poles however didn’t seem too concerned about it.

