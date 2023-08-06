Former Chicago Bears WR N’Keal Harry signs with Minnesota Vikings

The Chicago Bears have a loaded wide receiver room heading into the 2023-24 season, something they didn’t have last year. It was a struggle to find guys to catch the ball before and after the Chase Claypool trade, as they had a marry-go-round of wide outs all year.

One of those young wide outs was N’Keal Harry. He appeared in 8 games catching 7 balls on 116 yards, with a touchdown. Today, he signed with the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings have signed WR N’Keal Harry. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 6, 2023

Harry is a former first round draft pick who has struggled with injuries up to this point in his young career, and will try to make a Vikings roster that is looking for more wide receiver talent. The details of the contract have yet to be disclosed.

