Chicago Bears: 5 surprise players who deserve more opportunities against the Indianapolis Colts

The Chicago Bears saw plenty of great performances during their 23-17 win over the Tennessee Titans Saturday. Five of those players deserve to have a bigger role against the Indianapolis Colts so they can have a deeper evaluation from the Bears coaching staff.

The Bears have 90 players at training camp competing for the final 53 spots on the roster for the regular season. Many of those 90 players joined the Bears under the radar. Defensive ends Terrell Lewis and Trevis Gipson played well against the Titans.

Those types of players are excluded from this list because I want to highlight UDFA’s, late-round draft picks, and practice squad players who are making a case that they deserve a more significant role this preseason in a bid to make the team.

5 Chicago Bears players who deserve a more significant role against the Indianapolis Colts

Here are five surprise players that could be the next gem like Jack Sanborn was last season.

5. Isaiah Ford

Wide receiver Isaiah Ford could be someone the Bears keep if they decide to waive Velus Jones Jr. at the end of the month. Ford showed great foot technique and speed as he grabbed a deep ball from Nathan Peterman.

Ford had decent success with the Miami Dolphins. But he hasn’t made the stat sheet since the 2021 season.

I’m not sure he makes the team, but Ford could make an exciting keeper for the practice squad.

4. Micah Baskerville

The UDFA from LSU made an impression after his play against the Titans. Micah Baskerville finished the day with five tackles and one sack. He earned the eighth-highest grade by Pro Football Focus on the Bears’ defense.

The Bears signed him this April after the draft. He could be another linebacker gem the Bears found as a UDFA.

3. Tyson Bagent

The Bears‘ backup quarterback situation is not looking so hot after P.J. Walker’s performance Saturday. Bagent, a rookie UDFA, played well in garbage time for the Bears as the fourth-string quarterback. He finished four of five passing, with 37 yards passing.

Bagent looked calm when converting a first down on a fourth-and-seven play. I’d like to see him get at least Bears third-string reps over Nathan Peterman. And if Walker continues overthrowing passes against the Colts, why not try Bagent at second string for the preseason finale?

Tyson Bagent hive 🐏 pic.twitter.com/j7Hh6rauqH — Football Analysis (@FBallAnalysisYT) August 12, 2023

2. Jalen Harris

UDFA Jalen Harris recorded 1.5 sacks in his first outing for the Bears. The Arizona product played in 17 snaps on Saturday. Harris earned the Bears’ second-highest grade for the defense by PFF. He deserves a bigger opportunity on a defensive line that needs to improve their pass rush.

Here’s the sack by rookie Jalen Harris that occurred during the DJ Moore interview pic.twitter.com/cS7wDqVE6M — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) August 12, 2023

1. Bralen Trahan

Bralen Trahan clinched the Bears’ victory over the Titans with his interception of a poorly thrown pass by Will Levis. Trahan, who recorded four interceptions in his final season at Louisiana Lafayette, has a nose for the ball. He made a name for himself early in training camp when he picked off two passes in one practice.

Trahan should see more playing time against the Colts. Head coach Matt Eberflus loves ball production. Trahan seems capable of providing it.

Bralen Trahan picks off Will Levis to clinch the win for #DaBears in their preseason opener! pic.twitter.com/D0xiO8XzBq — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) August 12, 2023

