Awesome News: Former Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen wants to resume NFL career

Chicago Bears fans around the country remember everything about the Tarik Cohen era. He was an electric receiving back who was fantastic in his first three NFL seasons and provided a major spark to the offense at the time. Cohen missed the last two seasons as he was recovering from a nasty ACL tear.

The former fourth round pick was a valuable part of the team a few years back. He was an elite pass catcher out of the backfield, as over the course of his four-year Chicago Bears career, he 209 receptions for 1575 yards, while getting in the endzone nine times. Pretty impressive for a small back who rarely played every down. Cohen was a decent rusher as well, but his threat to a passing attack was his calling card.

Today, Adam Schefter reported that Tarik Cohen is eying a return to the NFL and will look to work out for teams soon. What an amazing story as I personally thought his career was over.

Former Bears’ RB Tarik Cohen, who missed the 2021 season while recovering from an ACL injury and was out of football last season recovering, is now healthy and ready for NFL workouts, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. At 28, Cohen wants to resume his NFL career. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2023

A truly impressive story here as I believe we’ll all be rooting for Cohen to make it back to the NFL. I’d say a reunion would be fun, but due to an already stacked running back room that will need to make a cut or two, I’d say it’s unlikely he returns to the Chicago Bears.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE