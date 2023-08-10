Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears fans react to mock logo design switch on helmet

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Bears
Photo a screenshot from Twitter.

The Chicago Bears made a small but exciting change to their branding this year, and fans are reacting to a viral mockup of a helmet with the new primary logo on it. The team announced Wednesday they are making the mascot logo with the bear head their primary logo. The annoyingly asymmetrical-wishbone “C” is now the secondary logo.

The Bears still plan to wear the “C” logo on their helmets. However, some fans hope the team will shake up their uniform a little bit by swapping the “C” logo for the mascot head logo.

Graphic design artist Ryan Wiers Tweeted mockups of Bears helmet with the primary logo.

I think the bear head would look great painted at midfield permanently. I prefer the traditional “C” look on the helmet, but the bear head logo would look sick as an alternate helmet for a prime-time game.

Chicago Bears fans react to the mockup

Bears fans had strong opinions on where the bear head belongs. Here are the best takes on the mock helmet.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply