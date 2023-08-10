Chicago Bears fans react to mock logo design switch on helmet

The Chicago Bears made a small but exciting change to their branding this year, and fans are reacting to a viral mockup of a helmet with the new primary logo on it. The team announced Wednesday they are making the mascot logo with the bear head their primary logo. The annoyingly asymmetrical-wishbone “C” is now the secondary logo.

The Bears still plan to wear the “C” logo on their helmets. However, some fans hope the team will shake up their uniform a little bit by swapping the “C” logo for the mascot head logo.

Graphic design artist Ryan Wiers Tweeted mockups of Bears helmet with the primary logo.

The bears are officially switching logos‼️‼️ Here are some things that may be changed! pic.twitter.com/7G4Y8cE810 — Ryan Wiers (@rwierscreative) August 10, 2023

I think the bear head would look great painted at midfield permanently. I prefer the traditional “C” look on the helmet, but the bear head logo would look sick as an alternate helmet for a prime-time game.

Chicago Bears fans react to the mockup

Bears fans had strong opinions on where the bear head belongs. Here are the best takes on the mock helmet.

I definitely have some mixed feelings on this https://t.co/rySJKz9rnt — Crit (@Go4Crit) August 10, 2023

No it isn’t this looks plastic what happened to tradition https://t.co/aYE00aXRYW — b (@FieldsTruther) August 10, 2023

These actually look pretty terrible tbh? https://t.co/xztfTvRfeK — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) August 10, 2023

Take the white border off and it would look cleaner https://t.co/A2RJtfoYvo — Jackson (@JacksackPhD) August 10, 2023

Might be in the minority here…but the C is so much better. https://t.co/tiv0DEZnOF — Brendan Oates (@Oates_Boates01) August 10, 2023

Nah. Leave the primary helmet alone lol. Might be cool with a new alternate uniform though. https://t.co/ieVbEHxugV — Gave (@WhatGaveSaid) August 10, 2023

as much I would want this I doubt the team will change the normal navy helmet. Maybe add a white one with the bear logo or change the field logo https://t.co/ycQ2ISZPSH — 𝕄𝕒𝕩🃏 (@T_BoneSteak426) August 10, 2023

I prefer the C, but it doesn’t look that bad

Maybe we need some change https://t.co/9XsCzkus8O — Quinny (@dqsoftserve) August 10, 2023

Yea I’m all for this. https://t.co/ArTUAw4HBS — Lucas Perfetti (@LucasPerfetti46) August 10, 2023

Guys I gotta be honest I’m seeing a lot of people say this looks fire it looks like garbage https://t.co/pV3Zj4LRXk — Mootalis (@_Mootalis_) August 10, 2023

