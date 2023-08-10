Report: Chicago Bears quarterback misses practice

A Chicago Bears quarterback was not seen at practice Thursday. The Bears have had multiple injuries keep players off the practice field at training camp this year, and one could give “longshot” prospect Tyson Bagent a chance to make the fall roster.

According to Zack Pearson with Bear Report, the Bears had several big names miss practice Thursday. Chase Claypool, who grabbed his hamstring at Wednesday’s practice, could not participate Thursday. Key starters Nate Davis and Tremaine Edmunds are still not able to practice.

Eberflus said this weekend the lack of continuity of the Bears’ injuries is concerning. However, Eberflus doesn’t conflate ‘continuity’ with ‘long-term,’ and he’s still not discussing the specifics of any player’s injury at camp.

Practice underway for the #Bears. So far it looks like Jaquan Brisker, Chase Claypool, Tremaine Edmunds, Nate Davis, Lucas Patrick, Dylan Cole, Terell Smith and DeMarcus Walker are not practicing. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 10, 2023

Chicago Bears QB Nathan Peterman misses practice

The Bears had another player absent Thursday. According to Adam Hoge with CHGO, quarterback Nathan Peterman missed practice.

Not seeing Nathan Peterman out here today. Only 3 QBs today. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 10, 2023

It’s unclear if Peterman missed due to an injury or if the Bears will be announcing a roster move shortly. There haven’t been reports recently of Peterman sustaining an injury at practice or talking to a trainer. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t get hurt.

Is Tyson Bagent’s path to the 53-man roster easier now?

Either way, missing Thursday’s practice, and because of that, more than likely the Bears’ first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, is not a good sign for Peterman’s longevity in Chicago.

Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune reported Thursday it’s impossible to tell before a preseason game if rookie Tyson Bagent or Peterman are winning the battle for the third-string quarterback job because they’re not getting enough reps in practice:

“Bagent and Peterman are getting a few reps a day in practice, and when I say a few, you can count them on one hand most days. Let’s see how they perform in the preseason. Bagent did pretty well in the two-minute portion of practice Wednesday, driving the offense inside the 10-yard line before a fourth-down throw in the end zone was incomplete.”

Justin Fields will get some playing time Saturday–probably a drive or two. Second-team quarterback P.J. Walker should get a good deal of play when Fields comes out. If Peterman can’t go in, Bagent could have a dream opportunity to take advantage of extra playing time against the Titans in the second half.

That could make Bagent’s longshot chance of making the 53-man roster a reality.

