Chicago Bears WR Darnell Mooney says “We practice very hard” in recent interview

It’s been a tough last couple days for the Chicago Bears, as the injury bug has hit their offensive line in a big way. Darnell Wright’s ankle injury is still undisclosed, Teven Jenkins will be out for a good amount of time, and the rest of the line has had their share of trouble thus far as well. Justin Fields has to be a little worried, right?

That being said, there is some good news to report regarding this team. Wide out Darnell Mooney was recently asked about the intensity of head coach Matt Eberflus’ practices, and how it compares to the other teams in the league and how they conduct practice.

Chicago Bears WR Darnell Mooney said Bears practices are more intense compared to how other teams practice. Mooney: "I love it. We practice very hard. We move to the ball at all times whether you are on offense or defense." (Via @ChicagoBears) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 23, 2023

A very welcome sign for Chicago Bears fans as the regular season approaches. I do wonder what team he’s comparing the Bears practices to. Assumingly the Colts because of the recent join practice’s they had, but who knows. Either way it’s good to see this team buying into Eberflus and his plan. The morale seems to be higher this season than recent training camps and preseasons.

Mooney has a big, big year coming up as he’ll be looking for an extension after the 23-24 season. Him and cornerback Jaylon Johnson are the two biggest names on the list, and both will need to have solid seasons in order to get paid.

