Cole Kmet added to list of injured players

The Bears’ growing list of injured players now includes another guy. Tight end Cole Kmet left the Walter Payton Center on Wednesday after practice. He made his way from the indoor facility back to Halas Hall by foot to a cart, where he boarded it in the intense heat.

#Bears practice just ended. Add another player to the long list of injured guys: TE Cole Kmet, who left practice early and walked to a cart for the long hot ride from the Walter Payton Center to Halas Hall. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 23, 2023

Kmet appears to have gotten hurt during practice on Wednesday, but the severity and circumstances of the injury are still unknown. It is important to keep an eye on the tight end’s health because he recently signed a four-year agreement and appears to be locked into a significant offensive role for the Bears, with the potential to become one of Justin Fields’ favorite targets.

More information should come sooner than later, but this is a situation worth monitoring.

