The Darnell Wright pick is paying off for the Chicago Bears

The Bears needed an offensive tackle and with the 10th pick in the 2023 draft they got one.

Rookie tackle Darnell Wright has been solid in his first 5 games with the Chicago Bears. Especially on running plays. He leads the Bears in run-blocking grade as well as all NFL rookie O-linemen.

Darnell Wright: 79.1 run-blocking grade this season 🐻 1st among Bears players

🐻 1st among all rookie offensive linemen pic.twitter.com/Q5KAAY8Y7O — PFF CHI Bears (@PFF_Bears) October 11, 2023

Wright has had rookie moments this season, including in the Bears game versus the Commanders in week 5. But Wright has been largely left on an island, not getting any help in blocking schemes from his line mates.

That said Wright held his own quite well against Washington’s defensive line.

NFL analyst and insider Brian Baldinger shared a video on Twitter of Darnell Wright clips. In the video below, featuring clips from week 5, Baldinger breaks down what Wright is doing right.

Wright could develop a bit more as a pass protector, but he has checked many other boxes for a great NFL tackle. As discussed by Baldinger, Wright’s size, athleticism and IQ all point to him being able to develop into a long term staple on the Bears offensive line.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE