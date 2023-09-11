PFF: Darnell Wright a top Chicago Bears offensive player; top and bottom 5 on offense and defense

Someone had to be the best offensive player for the Chicago Bears on Sunday, right? Pro Football Focus released their grades for the Bears in their Week 1 defeat against the Green Bay Packers and named Darnell Wright as the second-best offensive player for Chicago.

(But the leader, Marcedes Lewis, played only five total snaps Sunday–all of them on running players. That’s a questionable decision itself when they could have used him to help with pass blocking on the edge.)

The grades given were just for players.

But the worst part of the Bears team Sunday was seen on the sidelines with the coaching staff and in the press box with general manager Ryan Poles looking down. The game plan and adjustments made by this coaching staff were off the charts bad.

So was the body language exhibited by players during the second half. Head coach Matt Eberflus will need to quickly get his players on the same page and in a good mindset, or he’ll lose the team before the trade deadline.

The players followed their coach’s game plan to utter annihilation. PFF’s overall grades reflect that. Here are the top and bottom performers for the Bears in Week 1.

Top 5 Bears players on offense includes rookie Darnell Wright

TE Marcedes Lewis (73.0) five snaps OT Darnell Wright (72.1) five pressures given up, zero sacks, 74 total snaps Roschon Johnson (71.5) 29 total snaps D’Onta Foreman (68.5) 21 total snaps Tyler Scott (67.1) 13 total snaps

Bottom 5 Bears players on offense

OG Nate Davis (48.6) 74 total snaps

OG Cody Whitehair (47.2) 74 snaps

WR Chase Claypool (43.2) 58 snaps

C Lucas Patrick (43.2) 74 snaps

TE Robert Tonyan (41.0) four snaps

The interior of the offensive line…NOT FIXED

Top 5 Bears players on defense

DT Andrew Billings (88.1) 33 snaps S Eddie Jackson lol (78.8) 60 total snaps DT Zacch Pickens (75.6) 12 snaps CB Tyrique Stevenson (67.2) 60 snaps Jaylon Johnson lol (66.6) 60 snaps

Bottom 5 Bears players on defense

LB Tremaine Edmunds (51.2) 60 total snaps

DL DeMarcus Walker (50.6) 47 snaps

LB T.J. Edwards (49.3) 59 total snaps

DL Justin Jones (45.9) 39 total snaps

DE Rasheem Green (37.7) 25 total snaps

Looks like Edwards isn’t the same without the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles front seven. Tremaine Edmunds was a major disappointment. By the way, Roquan Smith was the Baltimore Ravens top-rated defender with an 86.2 overall grade on 77 snaps.

And can the Bears coaching staff really defend keeping Green over Terrell Lewis after this performance?

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE