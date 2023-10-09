Trending
The Chicago Bears are a bit banged up as they go through a mini-bye week following a big win over the Washington Commanders. And as the Bears are getting set to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, they could be getting some help in the secondary.

The Bears announced on Monday that they have designated defensive back Kyler Gordon to return off of Injured Reserve. That means Gordon has a chance to suit up for the Chicago Bears this week against the Vikings.

Gordon has missed four-straight games with a hand injury he suffered in the Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He suffered the injury on a blitz and missed the rest of the game.

Chicago’s secondary has struggled this year with injuries as they were missing Gordon, Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson in Week 5. Now, they are likely to get some reinforcements with not only Gordon but Johnson likely returning as well as Jackson close.

This could come at the perfect time as the Bears are set to face some good passing offenses soon, starting with Minnesota. They will also play at the Los Angeles Chargers in two weeks.

In addition to Gordon, the Bears designated center Doug Kramer to return and announced the signing of running back Darrynton Evans from Miami’s practice squad.

Writer based out of Chicago that loves covering sports as well as history and Americana. Big fan of The Simpsons and reality TV.

