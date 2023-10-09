Former Bears QB Jim Harbaugh’s rumored contract extension will make him the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten

Jim Harbaugh seemingly won’t be leaving the Big Ten any time soon.

The 59-year-old head coach has the University of Michigan playing very complete football. And that has been the case for the last few seasons. Coming minutes away from appearing in the NCAA national championship game last year.

The jury is still out on Matt Eberflus, it is still unclear if he can lead the Bears to sustained success. And Jim Harbaugh won’t be able to replace him if Eberflus is sent packing.

Harbaugh was linked with an NFL return in January of 2022. The coach has seen success at the pro and college level. If he was open to a pro football return the Bears would likely be calling about his services.

Jim Harbaugh has been rumored as a Bears coaching candidate for a while now, but new information likely puts those rumors to bed for good.

New York Times best-selling author and Ann Arbor resident John U. Bacon, who frequently writes about Michigan football, said he received the info on Harbaugh’s contract from credible sources.

I just received this from two high-ranking UM officials: “The Regents, Warde Manuel, and President Ono are all in alignment that Jim (Harbaugh) should have an extension within the next month that makes him the highest paid coach in the conference.”

That should settle that. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) October 9, 2023

Details on the contract are unknown, no time period or specific compensation details have been revealed at this time.

At Monday’s press conference, Harbaugh spoke on if he would sign a contract extension during the current season.

“You want to be somewhere you are wanted, where they like what you do and how you do it,” Harbaugh said, “and then your bosses tell you that, and that gets reflected in a contract.”

Harbaugh was one of the strongest coaching candidates the Bears had, with Superbowl experience and NCAA playoffs on his resume, the Bears likely won’t find a more experienced coach than that.

With Harbaugh locked down as Michigan’s coach, the Bears will have to look elsewhere for coaching candidates.

