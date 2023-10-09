Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is in the market for some help on the defensive side of the ball as they gear up to face the Vikings.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is looking for a senior defensive analyst to come take some of the demand off of him with the resignation of Al Williams.

Matt Eberflus has taken over play calling on the defensive side of the football since Williams’ resignation. This extra level of responsibility has taken away his ability to focus on the entire team.

Matt Eberflus said the Bears are seeking a potential hire for a role of senior defensive analyst, this as the coaching staff continues without a defensive coordinator. He said his mentor and friend Rod Marinelli is "comfortable in retirement." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) October 9, 2023

Rod Marinelli makes the perfect sense as an option but with him happily retired the next thought might be to bring Lovie Smith back. Obviously bringing back a previous head coach of the franchise, one that had the most success in Chicago since the 1985 Super Bowl team had it’s run may seem to be a distraction, but the Bears need to consider all options.

Another option could be Marvin Lewis who could potentially be hired away from his unpaid role at Arizona State. Lewis is currently serving in the same role as a senior defensive analyst for the Sun Devils. Problem is winter in is coming and the weather in Tempe is going to be much more conducive to football than Chicago is.

Another thought might be to bring in Mike Singletary in that role. Singletary I’m certain would be more than happy to help out his former team and it would be an absolute PR coup for Eberflus as well.

Leslie Frazier is also an option that should be considered, also with ties to the Chicago Bears. Basically there are plenty of options for Eberflus to offer the job to, assuming the Bears are willing to offer up more than they offered Olin Kreutz a few years ago.

