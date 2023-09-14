Chicago White Sox Reliever, Knowingly Pitched Through Injury

Chicago White Sox Reliever, Liam Hendriks Pitched Through UCL Injury.

Chicago White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks knowingly pitched this season with a torn UCL.

Hendriks says this injury happened before his rehab assignment earlier this season.

In a recent interview Hendriks went on to talk about his injury that he suffered earlier this season

“This was before my rehab assignment, there was no rushing back at all, I’m pretty sure (my UCL) it was done before I even started my rehab assignment. “I haven’t thrown a pitch without pain since at least May, that’s what being an athlete is, it’s about playing with pain, you need to recognize what’s pain and what’s hurt.

“I refused to not be back this year I refused to not put my best foot forward for this team.” Liam Hendriks reveals that he knowingly pitched for the White Sox this season with a torn UCL, which he says happened BEFORE his rehab assignment. "I refused to not be back this year I refused to not put my best foot forward for this team." pic.twitter.com/S05FLo7DlL — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 14, 2023

The 2023 Roberto Clemente Award Nominee for the White Sox made 5 appearances this season before being placed on the IL, in those 5 games the Aussie compiled a 5.40 ERA, 2 wins and a save. On August 2nd Hendricks underwent Tommy John surgery and was done for the season.

Hendricks announced that he was cancer free on April 20th of 2023 and was able to return back to the bullpen for the Chicago White Sox.

Let’s hope we see a fully health Hendriks next season in the bullpen for the White Sox. He has been a important piece for this bullpen for the last few seasons.

