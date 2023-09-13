An injury update for Chicago Bears DB Kyler Gordon ahead of Week 2

The Chicago Bears could be without a key member of the secondary for at least a few games after Kyler Gordon left the Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

On a blitz play, Gordon rushed at the quarterback before hitting the ground and when he got up, he seemed to grab his arm. He left the game and was quickly ruled out, which is usually not a good sign for injuries.

As the Chicago Bears get set to prepare for Tampa Bay, head coach Matt Eberflus provided a small update on the defensive back. Per Eberflus, Gordon will NOT practice on Wednesday and the Bears will monitor him moving forward. Eberflus would not reveal if the hand is broken or not, keeping everything a little quiet.

Per Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, CB Kyler Gordon will not practice today because of his hand injury. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) September 13, 2023

It’s likely that Gordon will not be able to play in Week 2 and the biggest question is his long-term ability and how long he will be out. After having a big training camp, Gordon was set to make a giant leap in year two but now an injury has hampered that.

Who will replace Gordon for the Chicago Bears?

When Gordon left Sunday’s game, second-year undrafted defensive back Josh Blackwell took over for him in the nickel. That’s the expected replacement if Gordon is to miss time however, Eberflus would not reveal exactly who would be the replacement.

Matt Eberflus would not say who the #Bears options are in nickel. — Bear Report (@BearReport) September 13, 2023

The next few days should (hopefully) provide more information on Gordon’s injury.

