The Minnesota Vikings have something they can readily hold over the heads of the Chicago Bears in a heated division of rivals in the NFC North.

You occasionally come across a number that makes you shake your head in disbelief because you KNOW it CANNOT be true. As a result, Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus tweeted that Justin Jefferson of the Vikings had 159 yards on 11 catches versus the Eagles on Thursday night, a loss for Minnesota of 34-28.

Justin Jefferson is just 24 years old and now has more career receiving yards than any Chicago Bears receiver in the team's history. All 100+ years of it. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) September 15, 2023

As a result, Justin Jefferson has surpassed the 5,000 career yard barrier and currently has 5,134, making him the Bears receiver with the most receiving yards in the team’s more than 100-year history. At only 24 years old, surpassing the 5,000-yard milestone was an accomplishment in and of itself, but the fact that it’s more than any Chicago receiver has ever had gives it a whole new meaning.

Johnny Morris is the Bears all-time leading receiver with 5,059 yards which he compiled over the course of 10 seasons in the NFL from 1958 to 1967. The Bears’ historical woes at wide receiver are well-established, as you can see from the fact that Alshon Jeffery, who played four seasons in Chicago, sits at No. 3 on the all-time list. He is the only wide receiver in the top 5.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE