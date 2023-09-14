Chicago Bears Receiver Speaks Highly of Coach Prime and Colorado but enough to even beat his Alma Mater?

Chicago Bears WR Equanimeous St. Brown said he would root for Colorado against his own alma mater Notre Dame.

In a podcast hosted by the St. Brown brothers called 33rd Team, the eldest Equanimeous spoke highly of Deion Sanders and the University of Colorado football team.

“There’s so many haters hating on Coach Prime and what he’s doing there. The fact that he beat TCU and Nebraska. I want him to win everything just based off how many doubters there are.”

Younger brother Amon-Ra called his brother crazy to root against his own alma mater. He also spoke that he would never want anyone to beat USC (where Amon-Ra attended)

“I’m not sure if Notre Dame is going to like you after this one but that’s fine. I don’t care who you are, but I don’t want anyone to beat SC. When USC plays Colorado in two weeks I cannot wait.”

How popular is Deion Sanders?#Bears WR Equanimeous St. Brown said he would root for Colorado to defeat his alma mater, Notre Dame, if they were to play each other. "I want Prime to win everything based off just how many doubters there are." Full episode with the St. Brown… https://t.co/ZmoaPN1L0c pic.twitter.com/7Qa9BQCIPq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 14, 2023

Coach Prime and the University of Colorado take on Colorado State University this weekend and the back and forth between the two programs has already been off the charts. Are we digging Coach Prime and Colorado or do we agree with younger brother Amon-Ra that it is crazy to root against our old college?

The Chicago Bears will be in action on Sunday in Week 2 facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

