Report: Chicago Bears DB’s Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson miss practice again, status for this weekend uncertain

You know the saying, the rich get richer, and the poor get poorer? Well, that’s probably an accurate sentiment about this years’ Chicago Bears, as well as their teams in the past. It’s been a dismal start to this season, and after a full off-season of hype and playoff aspirations, things are looking worse than ever. There’s even been rumors that the team will do a full-blown clean sweep of their coaching staff very soon.

The Denver Broncos come to town on Sunday, as they look to rebound after an embarrassing loss to the Miami Dolphins, in which they gave up a record 70 points. They happened to be favored against the Chicago Bears this weekend, and if that’s not a good enough indication to how bad this Bears team is right now, I don’t know what is. Things may be even worse after this weeks’ injury report was released.

Starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson and starting safety Eddie Jackson have both missed practice the last two days, and often when that happens, it means they’ll be out on Sunday. Jackson is dealing with a foot injury, and as for Johnson, he’s nursing a hamstring problem.

Friday’s practice will be the real indicator, but this isn’t a great sign. The Bears did swoop up a cornerback yesterday, so it makes even more sense now,

Who knows what the severity of Jackson’s and Johnson’s injuries are, but if they keep missing practice this week, they likely won’t be on the field come Sunday. The Broncos are also 0-3, but they have a strong WR corps that consists of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Marvin Mims Jr. This young secondary for the Chicago Bears will be put to the test again as they look for their first win.

