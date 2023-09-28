Chicago Bears wide receiver named as trade piece for New England Patriots

The Chicago Bears were recently named as a potential trade partner with a pair of AFC teams for a starting wide receiver. Rumors are floating this week that the Bears are on the precipice of major change after their 0-3 start to the season.

Not only are the Bears winless, but they’ve lost each game by double digits. That’s the perfect recipe for a team that will be a seller at the trade deadline.

The Chicago Bears could trade Darnell Mooney

Kristopher Knox with Bleacher Report wrote about potential trades heading into Week 4. Knox thinks the Bears could decide to move Darnell Mooney to either the New England Patriots or Los Angeles Chargers:

“If the Bears are out on trying to win this season, wide receiver Darnell Mooney could become available. He’s in the final year of his rookie contract and could look to find a more stable situation in 2024 anyway.

Chicago could likely expect a reasonable return for the 25-year-old, who has caught four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown this season. The Chargers might want to target Mooney in the wake of Williams’ injury. The New England Patriots might also want to take a flier on the Tulane product, as their passing attack continues to underwhelm.

New England has seen improved play from quarterback Mac Jones under offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. But the offense has struggled to put points on the board, averaging just 17.3 points per game.” Mooney is collecting dust on the Bears roster. Mooney has just 53 receiving yards (two more yards than Chase Claypool) on four catches through the Bears’ first three games. The Bears may as well trade Mooney for a pick they can use in the 2024 draft. The Bears wide receivers are used as pass blockers in Luke Getsy’s system anyway. Running backs Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson have more yard receiving than Mooney or Claypool. There’s no use keeping Mooney when a guy off the practice squad can do a similar job in a doomed season. For More Chicago Sports: Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE