Chicago Bears News: Every CBS Station in the Midwestern part of the U.S. wants no part of them this week

We all know by now that the Chicago Bears organization as a whole is in a state of disarray. The countless number of embarrassing losses that have occurred over the last few seasons are just a small reason of why this team is such a mess. If it isn’t their poor play on the field, it’s the drama and nonsense off the field that hinders this group from any sort of growth.

Apparently, Bears fans aren’t the only ones who notice.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald posted on the social media platform X today about how uninterested TV stations, in particular CBS, seem to be in airing the Chicago Bears vs Denver Broncos matchup this weekend. Before the season, this game looked promising and possibly fun to watch.

However, it has now turned into the worst game of the week due to both squads entering this weekend winless.

Per 506sports, these CBS affiliates requested/ received permission from CBS to air Dolphins-Bills instead of Denver-Bears game they were assigned: EVERY CBS station in Michigan; Green Bay & Wausau, Wis.; Des Moines; Fargo; Mankato, Minn. & Cape Girardeau and Kirksville, Missouri. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 28, 2023

I mean, that’s pretty sad. TV stations are begging to have the Bears off the screen at all costs. Who knew this team would be this bad, this early on in the season. I personally didn’t expect it, but I know some loyal fans of the Bears who have seen it all, aren’t surprised.

Some can say the stations want to get Miami-Buffalo on the TV just as much as they want the Bears and Broncos off of it, especially after Miami’s historic 70-point performance last Sunday. Hopefully Justin Fields and the Bears give fans something to cheer about, and soon.

