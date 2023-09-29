Former Bear turned Lion David Montgomery has as many touchdowns as the entire Chicago Bears team this season.

This past offseason running back David Montgomery signed to the Detroit Lions, ending his time as a Chicago Bear after 4 seasons. Through just 3 weeks as a Lion, Montgomery has already equaled his rushing touchdown total from a year ago. Coincidentally, he’s also matched his former team’s touchdown count as well.

Touchdowns this season Chicago Bears: 5

David Montgomery: 5 pic.twitter.com/CIdjwOZcqR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 29, 2023

It’s safe to say things are working out just fine for the former Bear tailback. Alongside his 5 touchdowns, the former Iowa State halfback has totaled 262 yard on 69 carries through 4 games this season.

David Montgomery has been helping lead the rival Lions to wins while the Bears have been choking away their season just 3 weeks in. It’s not the first time we’ve seen a former Bear fight for wins somewhere else while the Monsters of the Midway fight for the first pick in the draft. Alshon Jeffrey and Roquan Smith are two great examples.

This also isn’t the first depressing stat of the season either.

David Montgomery’s touchdown total once again highlights how poor Chicago has played offensively to start the season. Head Coach Matt Eberflus has been getting cooked by fans and media since Chicago’s loss to Green Bay in week 1. That certainly is not going to change if more stats like this one pop up. Let’s hope the Bears can find away to get ahead of Montgomery’s touchdown total this weekend against the favored Broncos.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE