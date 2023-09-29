BREAKING: Eddie Jackson, Jaylon Johnson both ruled OUT for the Chicago Bears in Week 4; Week 5 status uncertain

The Chicago Bears have been off to an awful start in 2023, as they’ve come out of the gates flat as ever. Justin Fields has looked rough, the defense has been atrocious, and the coaching staff clearly has no control over what is going on in the locker room or organization as a whole. Even the local TV stations are begging for another game this week, that’s how bad this team is currently doing.

That being said, another sad development for the Chicago Bears has been reported today, as two of their best players on defense have been ruled out for this weekend’s matchup with the Denver Broncos. Eddie Jackson and Jaylon Johnson will both Week 4, and with Week 5 being on Thursday Night Football, it’s unlikely they suit up for that game as well.

#Bears announced CB Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) and FS Eddie Jackson (foot) are out for Sunday's game against the #Broncos. RB Travis Homer (ankle) is questionable after being limited today and Thursday. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 29, 2023

Travis Homer is also questionable as you can see, as he’s been sidelined with an ankle injury all week.

The Bears defense will be tested big time as Russell Wilson will look to rebound off his tough start this season. With a limited secondary with almost no experience, it could get ugly and ugly fast. The Broncos stack up well against the rest of the league with their WR corps, led by Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, and also rookie Marvin Mims Jr.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE