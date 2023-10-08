Justin Jefferson suffered an injury in the loss to the Chiefs and he could miss next week vs. Bears

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and it’s currently unclear when he will return.

The Minnesota wideout slipped while running a route and immediately looked like he was in pain:

Bad update: #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is Questionable to return to the #Chiefs game with a hamstring injury. Here's what happened..pic.twitter.com/SKTVqtqyUS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 8, 2023

ESPN Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert detailed the situation around Jefferson post-game on Twitter.

O’Connell says it’s “still very early” to establish a timeline for Jefferson’s return. https://t.co/y93OpWHJwi — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) October 8, 2023

What is Justin Jefferson’s status for Week 6?

As Minnesota fell to 1-4, they are set to visit Chicago in Week 6 and the status of Jefferson is unknown as of right now. Pro Football Talk’s Myles Simmons is reporting that Jefferson will undergo tests on Monday to see the severity of the injury.

Jefferson is set to undergo more testing on his hamstring on Monday, a source confirmed to PFT.

“It was tough on him. He’s the ultimate competitor,” O’Connell said. “We’ll get him back as soon as we possibly can.”

Currently the Vikings are betting favorites on the road versus the Bears in week 6. That could change if Jefferson is ruled out ahead of next week’s matchup.

The Vikings and Bears have matching records. They are both 1-4 going into week 6.

The Vikings had been playing their opponents tough. The Vikings have ended each of their 4 losses only trailing by a single possessions. Minnesota’s biggest loss this year has been by 7 points.

Without Jefferson it is likely the Vikings offense becomes less consistent and more stagnant. Outside of Jefferson there are few reliable options for Cousins to throw to. Rookie receiver Jordan Addison has showed promise, but has yet to have his breakout game.

If the Bears offense can get going, starting fast like it did vs. the Commanders, the bears will have a good shot at beating the Vikings next week. Especially if Justin Jefferson is absent.

