Bears Coach Matt Eberflus continues to baffle fans

The Bears lose once again and Matt Eberflus continues to baffle fans at the podium

The Bears lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-27 in what was another bad loss for the organization. After a week of frustration and turmoil following a rough Packers loss, the Bears responded by looking just as bad.

As per usual with this offense, screen plays where abundant no matter the down and distance. Chicago ran screen plays like they were the next big thing, trying to capitalize on the success they found against second stringers in the preseason. All throughout the game, Chicago utilized screen plays resulting in little to no advantage.

With the game within reach late in the 4th quarter, the Bears needed one good drive to get themselves in position for a win. Chicago was backed up on there own 6. Needing a big play, the Bears went for yet another running back screen. Justin Fields would throw right into the outstretched arm of Shaquil Barrett, who wound up making an incredible play in the process. For the Bears however, it was another screen pass that absolutely failed on offense, one of many on the season so far.

OH NO! JUSTIN FIELDS PICK 6 THAT MAY END IT

pic.twitter.com/cXsiGCBtTq — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 17, 2023

Once again, heading into the postgame press conference, fans and media were angry. While fans may want big answers from Matt Eberflus, he refuses to show any sort of fire on the podium, repeating the same tired “We need to look at the tape.”

When asked about the screen pass:

Matt Eberflus on the screen that went for a pick-6: "It's great when it works … and when it doesn't, you can criticize." — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) September 17, 2023

Well Coach, today’s screen passes didn’t work on a good majority of the Bears drives. Fans and media will continue to criticize until they see a change in the offensive play calling. This was once again, a bad game across the board for the Bears. For the twelfth consecutive game, the Matt Eberflus led Bears lose once again. Without answers in the postgame presser, Matt Eberflus’ seat continues to set ablaze.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE