Former Chicago Bears DC considered a rising star; possible Matt Eberflus replacement?

The Chicago Bears could be in a position to see a homecoming with one of their former defensive coordinators at the end of this season if the team continues their losing ways this season. Rumors have been floating this week that the Bears could make big changes following year two of the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus regime.

The Bears had the worst record in the NFL in 2022. They’ve followed that by going 0-3 to start the year. All three losses have been decided by double digits. The Bears should be in the market for a new general manager, head coach, and quarterback.

A former Chicago Bears DC is getting high praise

One rising star in the league could make a return to Chicago. Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network gave praise this week to Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai for his work with a battered secondary. The Eagles’ defense has remained dominant in Desai’s first three games calling the plays.

“You’re probably going to hear a little bit about Sean Desai,” Rapoport said. “He is the Eagles’ defensive coordinator. He’s one of the bright young minds in the NFL…I don’t know how much buzz his name is getting, but we probably should talk more about him.”

From The Insiders on NFL+: As the #Eagles continue to impress on defense, even with some issues on the back end, the name Sean Desai is one we'll start to hear louder and louder. pic.twitter.com/43b1cUInDT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2023

Desai started his NFL coaching career with the Bears as a defensive quality control coach in 2013. He worked his way up to being the Bears defensive coordinator in 2021. Desai was ousted at the end of the 2021 season when head coach Matt Nagy was fired.

The Bears’ defense gave up the sixth-least amount of yards but the 22nd most points during the 2021 season. Desai spent the 2022 season as the Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach and defensive assistant.

Desai would be an intriguing coach to interview should Eberflus be let go in the offseason. He could work with a defense with a lot of young talent in the secondary that needs to be developed.

