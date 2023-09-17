Chicago Bears losing streak continues into 2023 and they have set a new NFL record

The Chicago Bears had the ball late Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had the opportunity to tie or win the game. Instead, the Bears are 0-2 and have lost 12 straight games dating back to last season. Now, the Bears became the only team in NFL history to lose 12 straight games while allowing 25 points or more in each of them.

Despite quarterback Justin Fields’ promising moments, including a touchdown pass to Chase Claypool, the offense faltered, with Fields throwing two interceptions. Fields was sacked six times, indicating a severe problem with the offensive line. On defense, the Bears were unable to restrict the Buccaneers’ offense, allowing Baker Mayfield to complete the majority of his throws. Injuries to safety Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker hampered the club even more.

"Bears have lost 12 straight games going back to last year. 1st team in NFL history to lose 12 in a row and give up 25 or more in every single one of them. And they loaded up on defense, and got a defensive head coach."pic.twitter.com/CeenfjKkdD — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) September 17, 2023

Teams that begin the season 0-2 have an 11% probability of entering the playoffs. Though supporters did not anticipate playoffs in 2023, they did anticipate a competitive football squad. The Chicago Bears have been far from that through two weeks.

The Chicago Bears (0-2) will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs (1-1) at 3:25 p.m. CT next week. This will be their first regular-season meeting with the Chiefs since Kansas City defeated Chicago 26-3 in 2019.

