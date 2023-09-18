Chicago Bears fall to 0-2, Head Coach Matt Eberflus defends awful late game play calling

Does it feel like things will ever change for the Chicago Bears? Will this organization ever find its long-awaited franchise quarterback, or will they finally find a competent head coach? Those are two questions that many Bears fans are having this morning.

Even after what many people considered to be a solid off-season, the Chicago Bears are 0-2, and have looked awful in just about every facet of the game. What’s more concerning, the Justin Fields experiment being essentially a wash, or the fact that Matt Eberflus still has a job? You tell me.

If you watched the end of the Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yesterday afternoon, you saw a Bears team that had a chance to tie or take the lead at the end of the game. The late-game drive was stalled out by what was an awful throw by Justin Fields, and an even worse play call, as they ran a halfback screen while backed up in their own endzone. Malpractice.

Well, Matt Eberflus seemed to think it was a good play call that just didn’t work.

Chicago Bears HC Matt Eberflus said on @ESPN1000 that the screen play in the 4th quarter that led to a pick 6 was a good play call but they just have to execute better. Matt also said Justin Fields is allowed to audible if he looks at a play and doesn’t like what he sees. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 18, 2023

Chicago Bears mocked for late play call by All-Pro LB Lavonte David

This isn’t new. There’s a plethora of bad takes from Eberflus lately, this may not even be his worst yet. The lack of accountability is shocking from such a professional position, from both he and Fields. There’s clearly no leadership on this team in any form, weather that be the players, coaching staff, or the rest of the organization.

Lavonte David, All-Pro linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shared that his squad knew the screen was coming. The Bears were in the same formation they were in just a play before, as they ran another screen that gained positive yardage, but was called back due to a Chase Claypool hold. The embarrassment prolongs for the Chicago Bears, even after the game’s conclusion.

More locker room video from Sunday: Lavonte David says “everybody knew what was coming” from Bears on Shaq Barrett’s game-clinching pick-six: pic.twitter.com/F3tdDsjGy4 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 18, 2023

When will it end? This has been a nightmarish start to the season, in which so many fans had hope. I feel bad for the die-hards who spend their hard-earned money to watch this team go out and lose games year after year. I imagine it can’t be easy. A few more losses and things could really spiral.

Things won’t get easier for the Bears, as they head to Arrowhead Stadium next week to face off against the defending champions, whom their already 13-point underdogs. Justin Fields will need to be immensely better for this team to even compete next Sunday.

