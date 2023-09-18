Chicago Bears hit with best possibility to go winless, secure number one pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Another Monday has come upon us, as the Chicago Bears have lost yet again. After an off-season full of expectations, misleading quotes, and new faces; The Bears have put up two stinkers to begin the season against NFC competition. They will head to Arrowhead Stadium next week and face off against the defending champs as well as the MVP, staring 0-3 right in the face.

The silver lining, if any, is that the Bears will be loaded with picks this upcoming spring. Potentially two top-five picks if they continue to struggle, as well as the Carolina Panthers struggling. QB Justin Fields may be headed towards the bench if his awful play continues, and he could even be in a new uniform by this time next year.

Aaron Schatz, the Chief Analytics Officer for FTN Network has been doing a playoff odds model each and every week. His model also projects who will have the worst record in the NFL, and based on stats and performance, Schatz has the Chicago Bears now ranked below the Arizona Cardinals for the worst team in the league.

DVOA playoff odds are now updated! Chicago #Bears have moved into pole position for the No. 1 draft pick because #AZCardinals have played better than expected so far.https://t.co/kF9oalzzSn — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@ASchatzNFL) September 18, 2023

I posted last night that Arizona had a larger chance of going 0-17 than Chicago. That was before I ran DVOA, where Arizona was pretty good yesterday! Plus, Murray might return. So with this morning's sim, here are the odds of going 0-17: Texans 1.1%

Bears 1.1%

Cardinals 0.9% — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@ASchatzNFL) September 18, 2023

I mean, I wasn’t expecting a complete turnaround for this Chicago Bears team. However, I did have hope that Justin Fields would blossom into a much better passer, and Matt Eberflus would be able to get his team to buy into his system. Neither have happened, or even come close to happening, as this season has potential to be more of a trainwreck than last years.

Caleb Williams is the undisputed top player in this upcoming draft, as the QB out of Southern California has a stupid good arm as well as legs to run with. He did, however, mention that if the situation was dire, he could opt out of the draft and wait until next year. Could he do that if the Bears get the top selection?

Even if he does opt out, Williams isn’t the only name. This QB class is stacked with names like Drake Maye from UNC, Michael Penix from Washington, and Shedeur Sanders from Colorado. Hopefully Fields does figure it out, but for right now it’s looking bleak. The NFL is not forgiving.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE