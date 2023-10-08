BREAKING: Chicago Bears poach former player back from Miami Dolphins days after Chase Claypool trade

The Chicago Bears poached a former player from the Miami Dolphins practice squad Sunday morning. The move came just two days after the Bears traded Chase Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round pick for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

The Bears needed to make a move at running back as they deal with several injuries in the backfield. According to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, Khalil Herbert is expected to miss a few weeks due to the ankle injury he sustained in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders.

The Chicago Bears have injury issues at running back

Rookie Roschon Johnson is dealing with a concussion he sustained against the Commanders. Travis Homer has a hamstring. Because of the many injuries at running back, the Bears had to play fullback Khari Blasingame at the end of Thursday night’s game.

#Bears RB Khalil Herbert is expected to miss multiple weeks because of the ankle injury he suffered Thursday night against the #Commanders, per sources. With Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) also ailing, it could be D’Onta Foreman time for Chicago. pic.twitter.com/V0Ayv4Blzq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2023

With the Bears needing depth, they added a familiar face Sunday morning. The Bears signed Darrynton Evans to the 53-man roster from the Dolphins practice squad.

The #Bears are signing RB Darrynton Evans off the #Dolphins’ practice squad, per source. https://t.co/vVf5bvRfXN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2023

Evans spent most of the 2022 season on the practice squad but was promoted to the active roster in late November.

