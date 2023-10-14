Kyler Gordon is set to return from injured reserve for the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears secondary has been hit hard with the injury bug through the first five games of the season. With injuries to key players like Eddie Jackson, Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker and Jaylon Johnson, it’s forced others in the secondary to step up.

But going into Week 6, the Bears are getting some help.

Defensive back Kyler Gordon was activated off of injured reserve on Saturday, just under 24 hours before the team takes on the Minnesota Vikings. Gordon will make his return after being injured in the Week 1 loss to Green Bay, hurting his hand on a blitz play.

We have activated Kyler Gordon off IR — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 14, 2023

It’s not just Kyler Gordon returning, either

In addition to Gordon making his return, the Bears will also see Johnson active for the game as well on Sunday.

Johnson has missed a few games with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 3 at Kansas City. He was limited in practice to start the week but has since put together back-to-back full participation days, leading to his return.

This means for the first time since Week 1, all three starter corners will be active and out there for the Bears’ secondary. Safety Eddie Jackson is also likely to return as well, giving them five starters returning.

With Chicago looking to make it two-straight wins, they will face off against Kirk Cousins and the Vikings passing attack without Justin Jefferson. The receiver’s absence will help but it’s still a solid Vikings’ offense that the Bears will need to slow down.

During the week, Matt Eberflus talked about Kyler Gordon’s injury and how it could impact his play.

“How is he going to use that hand? How does he feel good in terms of his position? At that position, you have to take on blocks, you have to take on stalk blocks, you have to take on fan blocks, you’ve got to be able to fold in there and make plays in the run game in certain games inside,” Eberflus said. “You know, how does he feel that way and then really just executing his coverages. I think that he’s always done well with that. He’s always been quick. He’s always been instinctive. We anticipate seeing that as well. But just really how he is going to use that hand in his job.”

That will be something to monitor not only this game but as the season goes on.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE