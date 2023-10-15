Trending
Bears fans react to poor performance by Caleb Williams

Andrew ProuseBy 1 Min Read
Caleb Williams had the worst game of his career Saturday vs. Notre Dame

The consensus No.1 overall pick for the 2024 NFL draft, Caleb Williams, had a bad Saturday evening.

Williams went 23-37 on passes adding up to 199 yards, 1 touchdown, and 3 interceptions. He ended the game with a Quarterback Rating of 56.1, by far the worst this season and the second worst of his career. Only beaten by a game from 2021 while he was at Oklahoma in which he ended with a QBR of 49.

Williams was also sacked 6 times. He also seemed to lose his cool, Williams could be seen yelling and arguing with his teammates. Williams appeared to mentally check out after he threw his 3rd interception.

Chicago Bears fans react to Williams’ bad night

Bears fans all over Twitter had their takes on Williams’ performance, take a look at some of them.

Here are some more comedic responses.

Some fans brought up the fact that Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and Bears scouts were in attendance at USC vs. Notre Dame on Saturday.

 

 

 

I'm Andrew Prouse and I am a sports writer covering Chicago professional sports. Combining two of my passions, sports and writing is a dream come true. I currently reside in Washington state. Please follow me on Twitter: @apro1799

