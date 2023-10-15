Caleb Williams had the worst game of his career Saturday vs. Notre Dame

The consensus No.1 overall pick for the 2024 NFL draft, Caleb Williams, had a bad Saturday evening.

Williams went 23-37 on passes adding up to 199 yards, 1 touchdown, and 3 interceptions. He ended the game with a Quarterback Rating of 56.1, by far the worst this season and the second worst of his career. Only beaten by a game from 2021 while he was at Oklahoma in which he ended with a QBR of 49.

Williams was also sacked 6 times. He also seemed to lose his cool, Williams could be seen yelling and arguing with his teammates. Williams appeared to mentally check out after he threw his 3rd interception.

Chicago Bears fans react to Williams’ bad night

Bears fans all over Twitter had their takes on Williams’ performance, take a look at some of them.

Bears fans are fighting so hard over Caleb Williams on my TL as if he’s already the Bears QB All I really care about right now is hopefully beating Minnesota tomorrow and Fields looking good. Still my QB pic.twitter.com/N9EK8TFwB9 — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) October 15, 2023

Those "I'm taking Caleb Williams over Justin Fields" fans are extra extra quiet now…. Can't wait to hear the excuses — Bears Recap (@BearsRecap) October 15, 2023

If Bears fans don’t want Caleb Williams that’s fine. However we should all be rooting for him to look the part, especially with that Panthers pick looking like legit top pick material. I want all of the top QBs to look like stars, but especially Caleb Williams. — Ryan James (@RJChicagoSports) October 15, 2023

I remember when some of the #Bears fan base was all in on #CalebWilliams — Igottafighteveryday (@Igottafigh64510) October 15, 2023

Here are some more comedic responses.

Caleb Williams against good teams pic.twitter.com/5CMFAVa3qb — Jake (@Jake_B30) October 15, 2023

How many ints has Caleb Williams thrown you ask? pic.twitter.com/JTYswXFMii — Gregory Bell II (@BobbyBooshay713) October 15, 2023

Some fans brought up the fact that Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and Bears scouts were in attendance at USC vs. Notre Dame on Saturday.

Bears scouts and Ryan Poles right now are seeing Caleb Williams: ➡️throw 3 INT’s, 0 TD’s ➡️struggle with pressure, messy footwork, bad reads, over throws ➡️bad attitude on the sideline and yelling at his teammates 😬 — Alexis Jade (@Msalexisjade) October 15, 2023

Ryan Poles & Kwesi Adofo-Mensah watching Caleb Williams play tonight pic.twitter.com/RHfHA3iKiZ — JAY 🤘🏽(1-4)🐻⬇️ (@Directhim) October 15, 2023

