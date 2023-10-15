BREAKING: Justin Fields ruled OUT with hand injury

Justin Fields ruled OUT in 3rd quarter against Vikings with right hand injury

Early in the 3rd quarter down 12-6, Bears quarterback Justin Fields attempted to escape pressure and fell awkwardly on his right throwing hand. He would run off the field in pain and immediately headed for the medical tent. He would then head to the locker room before officially being ruled out.

#Bears QB Justin Fields is going to the locker room with an apparent hand injury. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent is the backup. pic.twitter.com/tqJcQyRSUf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 15, 2023

Justin Fields injury timing is not good

Justin Fields is coming off the heels of what was arguably his best two weeks as an NFL quarterback. In the last two games, the Ohio State alumni had accounted for 617 yards alongside 8 touchdowns and just 1 interception. Specifically, he’s been really good in chunk plays. Many had hoped he had seemingly turned a corner and now we may have to wait to truly find out.

The pressure on Fields today will be a talking point as well, he hasn’t been hit like this since the Browns game in the Nagy era. Fields has taken a lot of shots today and its unfortunate it got to this point.

Tyson Bagent is the backup and will the Bears quarterback until Fields returns, however long that may be. Bagent, a rookie out of Shepherd University, impressed many fans during the preseason and now has a chance to be a hero for the Chicago Bears.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE