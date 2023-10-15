WATCH: Tyson Bagent scores first career TD as a Chicago Bear

Tyson Bagent entered the game with Fields’ injured in the third quarter

Can the Chicago Bears’ season get any more ridiculous?

Midway through the third quarter in the Bears’ home matchup against the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings, Justin Fields suffered a hand injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Taking over under center for an offense that struggled against the Vikings defense was a former Division II standout, and he made the most of his opportunity.

Tyson Bagent's first career touchdown 👀 pic.twitter.com/LURBYzHnDn — Marquee Bears (@BearsMarquee) October 15, 2023

Former Shepherd University sensation Tyson Bagent made his first NFL regular season appearance after shocking everyone but his college head coach by making the team as an undrafted rookie. With under eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Bagent drove the Bears down to the one-yard line, where he punched it in on a quarterback sneak to pull the Bears within one score. It was his first career NFL touchdown, bringing the Soldier Field crowd to life.

It’s a dream come true for Tyson Bagent, who was the starting quarterback at Shepherd from 2018 until 2022. In his collegiate career, Bagent threw for 17,034 yards with 159 touchdowns to just 48 interceptions. His 2021 season saw him top 5,000 pass yards and 50 TDs, leading the Rams to the national semifinals that year. He nearly repeated those milestones the following year, with the Rams also making it to the national semifinals. Bagent is currently the NCAA Division II record holder for the most career yards on offense (17,213).

Tyson Bagent not only experienced the thrill of victory, but the agony of defeat against the Vikings Sunday.

Before the Tyson Bagent hype train gets started, let’s remember that this is his first game, and he’s also on the Chicago Bears, a team that apparently can’t have nice things.

Getting the ball back with the Bears needing only a touchdown and extra point to beat the Vikings, Bagent makes a rookie mistake just before the two-minute warning that ends up killing any hopes of a comeback victory.

The Tyson Bagent era is in full force pic.twitter.com/R3MmcE0yzX — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) October 15, 2023

Trying to go for the knockout blow, Bagent grossly underthrows a deep pass intended for D. J. Moore, leading to an easy interception for the Vikings’ Byron Murphy Jr. The Vikings would then run out the clock to win the game by a final of 19-13. The loss now sends the Bears to a 1-5 mark with a third of the season now in the books for 2023. Historically, teams who are 1-5 have realistically no chance of making the playoffs.

Now, with the quarterback situation in limbo until Justin Fields’ status is better known, it’s going to be a long remainder of the season for the Chicago Bears. That bye week can’t come fast enough.

It’s in Week 13.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE