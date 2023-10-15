The Chicago Bears are 0-8 versus NFC North opponents under Matt Eberflus

The Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on Sunday, 19-13.

The Bears have not won a single game vs. NFC North opponents with Eberflus as head coach.

Week 6 saw offensive play-calling completely regress to early season form. The 3rd down aggression from week 5 vs the Commanders was completely absent.

Just when the Bears season was looking prime for a turnaround, Sunday happened. Justin Fields exited with a right-hand injury, play-calling was extremely conservative and the Vikings previously awful defense had no issues stopping the Bears’ offense.

Matt Eberflus is the sole owner of an embarrassing stat

Takeaways after another loss for the Bears: 1.) Matt Eberflus' winning percentage has dropped to .174 percent in 23 career games. He continues to hold onto the worst W/L percentage in Bears history. The next closest is Abe Gibron and his .274 winning percentage. — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) October 15, 2023

It is looking like it is time to part ways with Matt Eberflus. The Bears showed promise in week 5 and Eberflus and Luke Getsy squandered any progress made. Against a Vikings team without Justin Jefferson, easily the Vikings best player.

What next for the Bears and Matt Eberflus?

It is obvious that the Bears will need to look for a new coaching staff in the off season. Does Eberflus get fired soon? Or does he survive until the end of the year.

It would not be surprising if Eberflus survives the whole season. The McCaskey’s seem more concerned with their new stadium than building a winning franchise.

Chicago returns to action in Week 7 as they host the Las Vegas Raiders at Soldier Field. The way this thing is going, more and more losses are going to finally put the nail in the coffin for this regime.

