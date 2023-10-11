Chase Claypool takes a shot at the Chicago Bears losing culture

Last week, the Chicago Bears traded Chase Claypool after a string of poor performances paired with a bad attitude. Now that he’s gone, the drama continues.

In a recent post-practice interview, Claypool had this to say:

“I think that when you lose a lot of games in a row, there’s frustration, naturally. I think that’s new for everybody. I’m sure from the top down. So I think just being excited getting some wins and stuff like that. I think that just comes naturally. And once you start winning, things start getting less frustrating obviously.”

To Claypool’s credit, the Bears lost 14 straight games prior to last Thursday’s win against Washington.

The Chicago Bears without Chase Claypool

However, the Chicago Bears have arguably played their best set of games with Claypool out of the teams lineup, and that’s not a coincidence. The former Steeler accounted for just 18 catches in his time as a Bear, far short of what anyone expected. He was also brought in to be a blocker, which he did very poorly.

Claypool started the season poor, showing little to no effort in the first game of the season. He was called out on it by fans and media. He improved marginally week to week while his attitude dropped like a rock off the Willis Tower. Bears General Manager Ryan Poles has made it clear, those type of personalities are not what he’s looking for. Clearly, he didn’t realize the can of worms he was opening when trading for Claypool. Now, he’s gone less than a year later. Time will tell how he performs in Miami.

