Chicago Bears spokesperson contradicts Matt Eberflus’ narrative making Chase Claypool look bad (Report)

A Chicago Bears spokesperson reportedly contradicted head coach Matt Eberflus’s statement in his Week 4 postgame presser that made disgruntled wide receiver Chase Claypool look like a bad teammate.

Claypool was listed as a healthy scratch on the Bears Week 4 inactive list against the Denver Broncos. Unlike other Week 4 inactive players, Claypool was not with the team on the sideline in street (or modeling) clothes.

Reporters asked Eberflus after the game if the Bears asked Claypool to stay home for the game. There was drama between Claypool and the staff this week when Claypool indicated the Bears staff was not using his skillset correctly. A report came out about an hour before the Bears Week 4 game that general manager Ryan Poles was looking to shop Claypool for a Day 3 pick.

Eberflus said that the Bears did not ask Claypool to stay at home and that Claypool’s decision not to be with his teammates Sunday was a personal choice.

The Chicago Bears reportedly asked Chase Claypool to stay home

However, a report by Sean Hammond with Bears Insider directly underminds Eberflus’ answer. A spokesperson with the Bears said the team asked Claypool to remain at home instead of being on the sideline against the Broncos.

The Bears asked Chase Claypool to stay home Sunday, per a Bears spokesperson. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 1, 2023

This is another embarrassing gaffe by this regime. Eberflus answer paints Claypool in a bad light because it makes Claypool look like a lousy teammate by keeping him since he was listed as inactive.

Once again, the Bears could be incompetent on the facts, like they have been in the Alan Williams drama this season.

Eberflus has been repeatedly unaware of facts regarding this football team. Eberflus was unsure the Monday after the Packers’ loss in Week 1 why D.J. Moore was out of a drive in the red zone after back-to-back completions. He had to be reminded of why the Bears ruled out Tyrique Stevenson for the rest of the game against the Kansas CIty Chiefs in Week 3.

And why would Claypool want to be there for that staff exactly?

