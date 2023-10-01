Chase Claypool has quit on the Chicago Bears and is representative of the failure of Ryan Poles tenure as general manager.

Chase Claypool was given the inactive designation for the game against the Denver Broncos today revealing yet again complete incompetence and character issues.

Ryan Poles has thus far been a massive failure as a general manager for the Chicago Bears and perhaps nothing is more evident of that failure than the Chase Claypool trade. Poles is presiding over the worst losing streak in the history of the franchise after the Bears imploded during the 22 season and wound up with the number one overall pick.

In the process of “tanking” Ryan Poles traded for Chase Claypool to help the 3-4 Chicago Bears presumably get worse. Adding another weapon when Poles believed that Justin Field and the Bears offense had finally turned the corner. In reality, Chase Claypool is representative of the failure that is Ryan Poles. That failure seems to have finally reached a climax as Chase Claypool was benched today and elected to stay home rather encourage his teammates.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said that WR Chase Claypool chose to stay at home during today’s game. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) October 1, 2023

When Ryan Poles has spoken of hardworking high character guys with a “championship mindset” he sounds like he’s selling bullshit superlatives to a fan base that is now seeing through to his ineptitude as a talent evaluator and GM. Poles essentially gave up the equivalent of a first round pick for Chase Claypool. Claypool was a massive character problem in Pittsburgh, he already had that reputation.

Yet the excuse Poles used to justify not drafting DT Jalen Carter, is his own advice he did not follow when it came to Claypool and it has blown up in his face tremendously in both cases. Carter looks like he will be an All-Pro in his first year in the league as he’s second in the league for pressures on the QB by a defensive tackle.

Claypool meanwhile may very well be cut by the end of the week. To say there is a layered cake of incompetence from GM Ryan Poles is an absolute understatement at this point. The best Bears fans can hope for is that both Claypool and Poles are let go at the same time.

