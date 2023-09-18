The Chicago Bulls didn’t make too many moves this offseason, are they ready for the season?

As the 2023 NBA offseason approached, the Chicago Bulls faced a daunting situation. They had no draft picks, limited cap space for signing free agents, and lacked valuable assets for trades. Additionally, over half of their previous year’s roster were eligible for free agency.

But with all that being said, the Chicago Bulls front office was able to pull together a not-too-bad offseason with some of those restrictions. Taking into account the draft, trades, and all free agent signings made this summer, let’s take a look at how the Chicago Bulls did this offseason.

The NBA Draft: Chicago Bulls Edition

The Chicago Bulls trade their two future second-round picks for No. 35 overall in the NBA draft. They send their 2026 and 2027 second-round picks to get into the 2023 NBA Draft, Typically, they caution against win-now moves due to potential asset mismanagement. However, given that No. 35 is expected to outshine the picks in ’26 and ’27, They believe it was a reasonable risk. Considering the front office’s scarcity of assets, they made the most of the situation.

The Chicago Bulls then take their 35th overall pick and draft Tennessee Freshman, Julian Phillips. At 6’8 is a versatile forward both on defense and offense. Averaged 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, and 1.4 AST in his college season and he made the 2023 SEC All-Freshman Team. It looks as though the Chicago Bulls have made a good pick for their team. Phillips signed a four-year, $8 million deal with a team option for the final season. This means the Chicago Bulls lock his contract in with the team past the 2026-2027 NBA Season. Hopefully, he turns out to be good for the Bulls.

Besides the acquisition of Guard Jevon Carter, the Bulls have been relatively quiet in terms of major moves. With ample time remaining in the NBA offseason, leading up to their preseason opener on Oct. 8 and their first official game on Oct. 25, there’s still room for potential developments. Speculation is circulating about the Bulls potentially making a play for Atlanta Hawks Guard Trey Young, adding an intriguing layer of anticipation to their offseason strategy. As the countdown to the season opener continues, fans and analysts alike are eager to see how the Bulls will further shape their roster.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE