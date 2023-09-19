A new Jordan Brand kit for Paris Saint-Germain has been unveiled

Paris Saint-Germain opened up their Champions League run on Tuesday with a win over Borussia Dortmund and did so in style. The club sported their 2023-24 kit, the third with Jordan Brand as the sponsor.

The new kit features a Anthracite, Black and Stone colorway that is designed with an elephant print element that has been seen on the Air Jordan 3 model over the years. It combines a dark colorway with the iconic elephant print for a sleek design.

Check out the kit below:

This is the first time elephant print has appeared on a soccer kit, a big feature with the partnership with an iconic brand like Jordan.

The full collection including kit, shorts and other items can be purchased now via Jordan Brand.

