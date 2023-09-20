Lonzo Ball and his brother LaMelo are promoting Big Baller Brand again after cutting ties with them in 2019.

In a surprising turn of events, basketball fans around the world have witnessed the Ball brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo, rekindling their association with Big Baller Brand (BBB). This move comes after a period of relative quietness surrounding the controversial sports apparel company. Many are left wondering about the motivations and implications behind this unexpected revival to promote the BBB new shoe.

Big Baller Brand faced its fair share of controversies and setbacks in its early years. From production and quality control issues to pricing complaints, the brand had its reputation tarnished. However, returning to the brand now could signal a belief in the potential for redemption and a desire to fix its image in the eyes of the public.

Back in 2019, Lonzo Ball followed by LaMelo left the brand after controversies surrounding brand co-found Alan Foster, In March 2019, it was reported that Lonzo Ball severed ties with Foster, after concerns about his criminal past and alleged misuse of $1.5 million of Ball’s personal and business accounts. But that wasn’t the only thing stopping him from wearing the BBB sneaker on the court.

Three years ago, scrutiny began to mount over Lonzo Ball’s persistent leg and ankle issues, leading his former team, the Lakers to raise questions about his choice of footwear. Ball was frequently seen donning Big Baller Brand (BBB) shoes, which sparked discussions about their impact on his performance and injury susceptibility. Which could have led to his knee injury today.

Even Lonzo’s ball brother, LaMelo Ball left the brand to sign a reported $100 million dollar deal with the shoe brand Puma, LaMelo even has his own signature shoe with the brand and has been with them for 2 years.

But why the sudden change? Well, the biggest brand ambassador, LaVar Ball is not giving up on trying to make Big Baller Brand a household name, especially the sneaker game, this time unveiling a new pair of shoes that had the NBA community mocking him.

The return of Lonzo Ball and LaMelo to the forefront of Big Baller Brand raises intriguing questions about their family and their loyalty. While the brand’s past may be checkered, this unexpected revival could signify a fresh start and a renewed belief in the brand’s potential. Only time will tell how this reconnection with BBB will shape the Ball brothers’ future with the brand.

