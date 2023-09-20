Chicago Bulls rumored to be joining the Damian Lillard sweepstakes

The Chicago Bulls may very well be trying to trade for Trailblazers star Damian Lillard.

On Wednesday afternoon, 76ers reporter Kyle Neubeck spoke about a new “wild card” team that was joining the Damian Lillard trade talks. On the PHLY Sixers Podcast, he revealed that the team interested in Lillard is the Bulls. You can watch the Podcast clip here.

Neubeck says that the Bulls are looking to engage in a three-team trade that would involve moving Bulls guard/forward Zach LaVine in order to acquire Lillard.

“The suggestion has been out there that if, or when, they trade LaVine that they would want a star-level return, young players, picks, things with upside as they start to retool and reimagine their roster,” Neubeck said. “What I have heard in the last few days is that it looks like they might be trying to move LaVine as part of a multi-team deal to see if they can get into the Dame Lillard sweepstakes.”

The Bulls might have the assets to pull off a trade for Lillard, but would Lillard be happy in Chicago?

Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported on Wednesday that “if Lillard is traded to a team other than Miami, he is expected to ask to be traded to the Heat.”

This isn’t the first time the Bulls have been rumored to be trading the 28-year-old Zach LaVine.

There were rumors in January that LaVine was questioning his role in Chicago and his standing with the team, and it’s possible that the star guard and Bulls are no longer on the same page.

This development should not be a surprise given Chicago’s disappointing 40-42 season, that saw them fail to reach the playoffs.

While LaVine may be disgruntled, is trading him for the 33-year-old Lillard worth it? What else would a Lillard trade include? Portland is a team looking to build upon a young core. What are they willing to give up?

There are a lot of questions surrounding this potential trade. The Lillard saga will continue to be one of the NBA’s biggest discussion points until there is a solution.

