Jrue Holiday is still available, should the Bulls pursue him?

NBA veteran Jrue Holiday was just traded to Portland as part of a deal that landed Milwaukee star guard Damian Lillard.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke this news Wednesday afternoon.

The Blazers remain engaged elsewhere on deals and will are expected to immediately engage contending teams on trade talks to move on Jrue Holiday, sources tell ESPN. Portland is committed to its young group of talented guards.

The teams that Portland might be talking to could be the Bulls. Portland seems certain to trade Holiday to focus on the future.

Could the Bulls make a trade for the 33-year-old guard?

Holiday averaged 19.3 points per game last season as well as 7.4 assists. Holiday could help solidify the point guard position for the Bulls. Holiday doesn’t bring as much star power as Lillard, but he does bring consistency. Holiday has averaged more than 15 points per game for the last six seasons.

Chicago would likely have to trade a player or two as they don’t have much draft capital. The Bulls own their own draft picks starting in 2026. The next two years worth of draft capital looks like this for the Bulls.

Bulls First-Round Pick 2024 (The Bulls were not in the Lottery in 2023, therefore they have full rights to their 2024 first round pick)

New Orleans owns Chicago’s second-round pick in 2024

Bulls’ First-Round Pick 2025 (Top-10 protected, otherwise it conveys to San Antonio)

San Antonio owns Chicago’s second-round pick in 2025.

Chicago likely wouldn’t have to trade any of the key core players for Holiday, as Portland is reportedly set on keeping the team relatively young and developing players.

The Bulls spent a lot of assets to build the current team. Chicago is clearly in win now mode. Adding Jrue Holiday, an NBA champion, could solidify that status. It is currently unknown what Portland is looking for in return for Jrue Holiday, but Chicago has some players that might interest Portland during their rebuild.

With Lillard going to Milwaukee the Eastern conference has gotten even tougher to compete in. Adding Jrue Holiday might be a good move for the Bulls.

