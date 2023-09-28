The Chicago Bulls are reportedly on the short list of interest from Jrue Holiday

The NBA world was shaken up on Wednesday when Damian Lillard was traded to Milwaukee in a three-team deal that also included Phoenix and Portland. While the Chicago Bulls were not involved in the trade directly, they could benefit and land a player that was just sent to Portland.

With Portland reportedly ready to shop Jrue Holiday hours after they acquired him, a list of six teams have emerged for the point guard who he would be interested in. And per Barry Jackson, the Chicago Bulls are on that list.

Am told Heat, LA teams, Boston,Chi., Philly are teams of interest to Holiday. (Perhaps others, but those 6 in no order were mentioned to me). Beyond Portland distaste for Heat assets, Miami must reconcile this: Acquiring&giving big new deal next summer makes them tax team for yrs — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 28, 2023

All six of those teams are big market teams, with five of them being legit contenders for a title next season. The Bulls are not considered a legit contender as of now but the addition of Holiday could move the needle for them just a little bit.

The Chicago Bulls have a need at point guard

With the Bulls opting to run it back with the core of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Pat Wiliams, they have a need at point guard. The current plan is to let Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu and Jevon Carter battle it out for the starting spot.

But acquiring a player like Holiday would fill that role and give the Bulls some more depth on the bench behind him.

The 33-year-old Holiday is coming off a season in which he averaged 19.3 points per game and shot 38.4 percent from the three-point line.

