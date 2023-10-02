The Bulls will look elsewhere for trade options after missing out on Holiday

The Chicago Bulls have missed out on landing Jrue Holiday. The NBA season is fast approaching, what is the next move for Chicago?

The Celtics are trading center Robert Williams III, guard Malcolm Brogdon, a 2024 first-round pick via Golden State, and a 2029 first-round pick to the Blazers for Jrue Holiday.

Once again the Eastern Conference has gotten even more difficult.

Jrue Holiday would have provided the Bulls with a consistent veteran point guard who also fills a lot of defensive holes. Holiday is considered one of the best two-way guards in the NBA. Teaming him up with consistent scorers like DeRozan and LaVine would have been a well-rounded starting five.

With Holiday finding a home in Boston, who could the Bulls acquire?

According to Adrian Wojnarowski Portland may be looking to trade veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Brogdon was the 2022-2023 sixth man of the year with Boston. He was also the 2016-2017 NBA rookie of the year.

Brogdon was rumored to be traded to Chicago just last week. Despite the Bulls making frontcourt signings, they still lack a true floor general, and Brogdon would be a great fit. He is a skilled shooter, playmaker, and solid defender.

Other players like James Harden, Zion Williamson, Pascal Siakam and Tobias Harris are rumored to be on the trade block.

The Bulls don’t have many resources to offer but they have to try to make a move. As shown in the last two seasons, this current Chicago team is not good enough to go deep into the NBA post season.

As the season approaches there will likely be more news surrounding trades and players on the move.

There will have to be roster changes if the team hopes to compete in this new look Eastern Conference. The season is a few weeks away, we will have to wait and see what the Bulls have planned.

