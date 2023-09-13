Chicago Bulls Star Lonzo Ball is out for the season, Should the Chicago Bulls bring him back after his injury?

Lonzo Ball is out of the 2023-2024 season with an ongoing left knee injury. He was injured in a January 14 game against the Golden State Warriors. He is now recovering from his third knee surgery.

With all that being said, even after the injury, Is Lonzo worth the chance?

With two years left on his Chicago Bull Contract and only being 25, Lonzo Ball has shown that he is a talented young player with lots of potential, defensive skills, and scoring ability. but it seems this injury put a dark cloud over his bright future. Lonzo’s history of knee injuries and multiple surgeries is a cause for concern. It raises questions about his long-term durability and whether he can return to his pre-injury level of play. Teams considering signing him or keeping him on their roster will need to closely evaluate his medical records and consult with medical experts.

The decision to retain or acquire Lonzo should align with the team’s needs and long-term goals. If a team believes that Lonzo can contribute positively to their roster once he’s healthy, it might be worth the chance. However, if a team is in win-now mode and cannot afford to wait for a player’s recovery, they may explore other options.

Before the left knee injury, Lonzo Ball was averaging 13.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, and 5.1 AST per game on 34 mins played. Lonzo was poised to become the Chicago Bulls’ new big 3 with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LeVine. The core had high hopes coming into the 2022-2023 Season, now those hopes have to wait until the 2024-2025 Season

The Chicago Bulls and Lonzo have a decision to make and see if they want to stick together. Lonzo has two years on his contract but now missing this season, only has his player option left. That player option is worth $21,300,000 Million. As you may know, injuries hurt a player’s value, a lot. With Lonzo Ball being such a risk for any other teams, it doesn’t seem that Lonzo Ball has any other place to go. But do the Bulls want him?

On the Trae Young Podcast, Lonzo Stated “It’s going to be a big what if” regarding the injury but says he going to play again, the Chicago Bulls don’t think so. Some Sources say that the Chicago Bulls organization, privately believes that Lonzo Ball will never play basketball again, and with Lonzo’s value already dropping, it doesn’t seem like the Chicago Bulls are doing any favors regarding trades for him.

So what does the future look like with Lonzo? Well, one option is to keep him, resign his contract, and move forward with the Bulls. But the problem is will he end up like once-regarded Hall of Famer point guard Derick Rose, or Return back to his all-star form and fill out the big 3 to make a playoff run for the Chicago Bulls? Or the second, less likely option, sign him and trade him for another big market player, maybe some picks.

In conclusion, Lonzo Ball’s worth as a player after his injury depends on a careful evaluation of his talent, injury history, contract situation, and team needs. If a team believes in his potential and is willing to manage the risks associated with his injury, Lonzo could still be a valuable asset in the NBA. However, it’s a decision that requires careful consideration and due diligence. The future isn’t great for Lonzo Ball, but only time can tell about his future with the Chicago Bulls and the NBA.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE