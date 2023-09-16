Michael Jordan is in attendance for Saturday’s NASCAR race

Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing team has two drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as Saturday’s race in Bristol will cut the field down from 16 to 12. And with his team having two drivers in the mix, Jordan decided to make an appearance at the race.

The GOAT was spotted pre-race in Bristol as he met up with singer J Balvin down in the pit. Jordan and Balvin exchanged a hug before the race as you can see below via NiceKicks:

J Balvin and Michael Jordan link up at Bristol Motor Speedway 🤝 pic.twitter.com/x6qVbEKe82 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) September 16, 2023

Tyler Reddick is getting set to drive in a special paint scheme to help promote a new Air Jordan 3 shoe that is a collaboration with the Colombian artist. The shoe will release later this month at a retail price of $250.



Take a look at the shoe and the paint scheme from this weeknd:

.@Jumpman23's latest NASCAR paint scheme is meant to promote its new Air Jordan 3 shoe in collaboration with Colombian artist @JBalvin that will go on sale later this month for $250. 🔲 @23XIRacing will run it this weekend at Bristol. pic.twitter.com/94HaMww7fD — Adam Stern (@A_S12) September 13, 2023

Michael Jordan-inspired paint schemes

This isn’t the first time an Air Jordan model has inspired a paint scheme for a driver as Kurt Busch won in an elephant print car last year. Reddick has also raced in another Jordan paint scheme this season, a perk of racing for the GOAT.

This paint scheme is an interesting one as it not only promotes Jordan Brand but a Air Jordan 3 model that is set to release.



