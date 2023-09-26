Cubs, Baseball Fans in Disbelief after Massive Gaffe

The Chicago Cubs are now only a Half-Game Ahead of the Miami Marlins for the final Wild Card Spot

What an unfortunate time for this to happen, given the current playoff picture in the National League with a week to go in the regular season.

SEIYA SUZUKI MISSES THE BALL AND THE BRAVES TAKE THE LEAD! WOW! pic.twitter.com/s8NGsdGGkX — MLB Clutch Moments And Walk Offs (@MLBWalk_Offs) September 27, 2023

Hanging on by a thread against the best team in baseball, Chicago Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly induced a lazy flyball from Atlanta Braves 3B Austin Riley for what should’ve been the third out in the bottom of the eighth inning. However, Seiya Suzuki ranged over from his spot in right field and inexplicably fanned on the catch, allowing the tying and go-ahead runs to score. It was all the Braves needed, as the North Siders were only able to get the tying run on base in the ninth inning, losing a heartbreaker by a final of 7-6.

The loss handed the Milwaukee Brewers the NL Central division title, their third in the past six seasons. Coupled with the Philadelphia Phillies clinching one of the NL Wild Cards tonight in walk-off fashion, the Cubs now find their playoff dreams dwindling. They sit in the last Wild Card spot with only a half-game advantage over the Miami Marlins, whose game with the New York Mets Monday night was postponed due to unplayable conditions at Citi Field.

Cubs Fans, Analysts Cannot Believe Suzuki’s Huge Error

With a play as routine as the one Seiya Suzuki botched in the biggest game of the Cubs season, fans quickly went to X (f.k.a. Twitter) to express their disbelief with the outcome of tonight’s game.

Just when I thought the ricochet loss to Arizona was the pinnacle of absurdity, this happened.

Oh well, whoever would have tried to close the bottom of the 9th (Mayweather?) would have put the finishing touches on a blown 6 run lead. — Trusted_Names_Mario_Degryse_Brian (@PeeJay_Zona) September 27, 2023

1998 all over again (Brant Brown) — M@rk Adam (@mark1180) September 27, 2023

Cubs season ends on that — Justin (@JustinG61789686) September 27, 2023

“Oh my goodness,” was Cubs’ analyst Jim Deshaies immediate reaction while calling the game for Marquee Sports Network.

Cubs broadcast reacts to Seiya Suzuki missing the ball: pic.twitter.com/ms5I9Bp5U8 — MLB Clutch Moments And Walk Offs (@MLBWalk_Offs) September 27, 2023

However, one X user pointed out that the Cubs would not be in that position if it wasn’t for the bullpen coughing up a sizable lead.

Obviously Seiya needs to catch that ball. But you got to that point because your pitching staff couldn’t hold a 6-0 lead and you started bunting against the league’s best offense. They’re not here without Seiya, so spare me making him the scapegoat. — Corey Freedman (@corey_cubs) September 27, 2023

After nearly defeating the best team in baseball, the North Siders will need to have a short-term memory and regroup for the remainder of the series against the Braves, before finishing the season in Milwaukee against the Brewers.

